Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gritstone bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gritstone bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.99). The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gritstone bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Gritstone bio stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 1,359.04% and a negative return on equity of 112.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

