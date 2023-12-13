Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $850.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($10.67) and last traded at GBX 842.68 ($10.58), with a volume of 9980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836 ($10.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 950 ($11.93) to GBX 1,000 ($12.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Renew alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RNWH

Renew Stock Performance

Renew Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £663.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,416.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 733.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Renew’s payout ratio is presently 3,050.85%.

About Renew

(Get Free Report)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.