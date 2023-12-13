Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Charles S. Leykum Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,984,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $243.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

