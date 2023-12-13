Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan Sells 16,904 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

