Ralph A. Clark Sells 460 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $10,823.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,491,324.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SoundThinking Price Performance

SSTI stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SoundThinking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

