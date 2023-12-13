Quilter Plc Sells 985 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $176.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.