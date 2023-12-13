Quilter Plc Sells 4,800 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

