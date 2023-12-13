Quilter Plc Sells 2,386 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $20,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 74.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.46.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

