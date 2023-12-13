Quilter Plc Sells 2,267 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 188.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 264.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,135,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

