Quilter Plc Sells 1,411 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.0% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $77,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMC opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.49 and a 200 day moving average of $190.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $201.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.