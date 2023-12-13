Quilter Plc Purchases 1,955 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,959,000 after buying an additional 9,617,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,397,000 after purchasing an additional 917,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KW shares. StockNews.com lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.3 %

KW stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.61%.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

