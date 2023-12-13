Quilter Plc Purchases 19,060 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 0.0% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quilter Plc owned about 0.21% of United Rentals worth $64,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

Shares of URI opened at $509.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $514.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

