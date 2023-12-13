Quilter Plc Lowers Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

