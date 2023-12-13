Quilter Plc Has $70.98 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185,338 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up 0.0% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.24% of Ares Management worth $70,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ares Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $112.66.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,192,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,604,919.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,500 and have sold 439,376 shares worth $45,821,410. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

