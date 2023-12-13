Quilter Plc Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

