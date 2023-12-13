Quilter Plc Has $5.39 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

