Quilter Plc Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quilter Plc grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $227.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $248.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.21.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.