Quilter Plc Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Waters worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Waters Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WAT opened at $297.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $352.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

