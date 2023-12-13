Quilter Plc Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,388 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $276,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,049.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $276,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,049.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock worth $4,445,229 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.33 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.