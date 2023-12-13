Quilter Plc Buys 926 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,651,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NYSE CL opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

