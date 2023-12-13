Quilter Plc Buys 23,770 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.0% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quilter Plc owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $89,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after buying an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

