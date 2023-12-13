Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after buying an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.70 and a 52 week high of $200.06.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

