Quanex Building Products (NX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) will release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 245,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 164,551 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

