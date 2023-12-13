Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Viper Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

VNOM stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

