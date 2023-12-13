Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

EBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

EBC stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.14%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $222,872.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

