Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Raised by Analyst

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $40.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Yum China has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $41,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 22.1% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,201,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

