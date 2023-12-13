Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Eyenovia, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EYEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Eyenovia stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Articles

