Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

EW opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,690 shares of company stock worth $9,037,427. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

