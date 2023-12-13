Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.73.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $228.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

