PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $190.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PTC traded as high as $169.20 and last traded at $169.13, with a volume of 46593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.61.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.54.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Transactions at PTC

Institutional Trading of PTC

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $6,433,566. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $144.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.