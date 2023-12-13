Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (PUODY) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) is one of 125 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A 1.74 Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Competitors $1.63 billion $30.90 million 357.06

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Competitors 0.88% -3.66% 2.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Competitors 177 1482 3211 76 2.64

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. rivals beat Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals. The company produces various asphalt concretes; basalt aggregates, including gravel, sand, seal, ballast, hydraulic base, sub-base, and tepetate; and central guard rails for roads, and various other precast concrete materials, as well as exploits stone aggregates. In addition, the company provides services, such as reception, storage, and shipment of goods; hauling or transfer of goods; loading and unloading ships; container filling and emptying; general cargo storage; and mooring and unmooring of ropes, as well as foreign trade merchandise handling, storage, and custody services. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

