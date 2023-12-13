Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 5,638 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

PCOR stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $247.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

