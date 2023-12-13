POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.15

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 51940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNT

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 125.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.