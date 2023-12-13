POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Down 10%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 75,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

POET Technologies Trading Down 11.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.43.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.03). On average, analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.