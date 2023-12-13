Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Craig R. Benson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.6 %

PLNT stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

