Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

