Pi Financial Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, December 7th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic expects that the company will earn $4.48 per share for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.80.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$90.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.36. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$80.42 and a 1 year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.42 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 125.20%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

