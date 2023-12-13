Peterson Wealth Management Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

HON stock opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.