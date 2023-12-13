Peterson Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,483,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,801,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $126.13 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

