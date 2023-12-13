Peterson Wealth Management Makes New $239,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $121.70. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

