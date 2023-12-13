Peterson Wealth Management Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

