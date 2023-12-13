Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,354.00

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,354 ($42.10) and last traded at GBX 3,318 ($41.65), with a volume of 224566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,260 ($40.92).

Pershing Square Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 290.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 65.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,030.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,955.04.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 367.13%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

