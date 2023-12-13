Pentair plc (PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 2nd

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Pentair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE PNR opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 248.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 25.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

