PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Steven Richard Bailey Sells 23,614 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 23,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $1,892,898.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $713,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.