PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider James Follette Sells 21,742 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 850,545 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 548,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

