PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti Sells 16,881 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,038.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.0 %

PFSI stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,877,000 after purchasing an additional 256,717 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,573,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,979,000 after acquiring an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

