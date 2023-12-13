Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 122.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

