PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 728 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after buying an additional 10,007,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

NSC stock opened at $222.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.19. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

