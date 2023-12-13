PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.38

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $64.64, with a volume of 6599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $693.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

