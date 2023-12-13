PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3,227.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $3,627,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in PayPal by 48.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in PayPal by 2,562.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

